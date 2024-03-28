 This Google employee was personally asked to turn down job at Open AI by Sergey Brin - Hindustan Times
This Google employee was personally asked to turn down job at Open AI by Sergey Brin

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 01:01 PM IST

The move by Sergey Brin represents a larger trend in Big Tech companies which are competing for AI talent.

Google cofounder Sergey Brin personally called an employee of his company who was considering leaving the company for OpenAI, it was reported. In the call, Sergey Brin promised additional compensation to convince the employee to stay in the post, The Information reported, citing a "longtime AI researcher" as its source. The unnamed person said that the Google employee was a friend of theirs and the move by Sergey Brin represents a larger trend in Big Tech companies which are competing for AI talent as the poll remains relatively small. Although, the demand for advanced AI skills is at all-time high in the Big Tech.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin personally called an employee who was seeking a job at OpenAI, report claimed. (AFP)
Google co-founder Sergey Brin personally called an employee who was seeking a job at OpenAI, report claimed. (AFP)

Mark Zuckerberg's AI plan

Not only Google, other major tech companies are also attempting to poach each other's top talent with high salaries. At Meta, CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly sent personal emails to AI researchers at Google's DeepMind to offer jobs without interviews. In January, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta had a stockpile of Nvidia's highly sought after H100 chips. He told The Verge that Meta would own more than 340,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs by the end of 2024.

What Perplexity CEO said on AI jobs

Earlier, founder and CEO of Perplexity Aravind Srinivas, said he failed to poach a Meta employee because his company didn't have enough GPUs.

"I tried to hire a very senior researcher from Meta, and you know what they said? 'Come back to me when you have 10,000 H100 GPUs,'" he said.

On working in AI, Aravind Srinivas earlier said, “Don't look at markets and decide, you know, don't see, oh, the market wants a sales analyst product. I'm going to build it. If you don't even care about sales, like why do you build an AI for sales? Build what you care about and what you would use because the first user of your product has to be yourself."

Thursday, March 28, 2024
