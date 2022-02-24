Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Google allows Bay Area employees to work from office, eases Covid-19 norms
business

Google allows Bay Area employees to work from office, eases Covid-19 norms

"We’re giving employees who welcome the chance to come into the office the option to do that wherever we safely can, while allowing those who aren’t ready to keep working from home," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.
Google said working from office remains voluntary and about 30% of its employees in the Bay Area worked onsite last week.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:43 AM IST
Reuters |

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it is giving employees in the Bay Area the option to return to office where possible, as Covid-19 cases ease in the United States.

"We’re giving employees who welcome the chance to come into the office the option to do that wherever we safely can, while allowing those who aren’t ready to keep working from home," the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

Those who enter Google's work sites will be required to be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation, the company said, adding that wearing masks will be required in its Santa Clara County offices.

Google also said it is lifting its temporary weekly Covid-19 testing policy for those accessing its offices in the United States that was implemented in January.

The company will also be restoring and increasing the availability of amenities at its offices such as fitness centers, massage services and cafes.

RELATED STORIES

Google said working from office remains voluntary and about 30% of its employees in the Bay Area worked onsite last week.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
google
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP