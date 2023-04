Alphabet Inc's Google was down for more than 12,000 users in the United States late on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The logo of Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in New York City.(REUTERS)

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.