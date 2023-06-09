Google Pay introduces Aadhaar-based UPI activation: Here's how it works

Google Pay has introduced a new feature that enables users to set up UPI (Unified Payments Interface) using their ‘Aadhaar card number’ via National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The feature, launched by the digital payments application on Wednesday, offers users to set up UPI PIN without the need for their debit card details. Presently, this feature is accessible to account holders of supported banks, with more banks working towards implementing this feature in the near future.

The new feature allows users to set up a UPI PIN "without the need for their debit card details".

Director of product management Sharath Bulusu from Google said in a statement, “Aligned with the government's vision to drive financial inclusion, this feature will further strengthen our efforts to drive deeper penetration of digital payments in India. Over the years, we are very heartened by the ready adoption of digital payments in the country, and this feature will help boost the UPI ecosystem even further.”

Google has stated that it will not store Aadhaar numbers but will merely act as a facilitator to share them with NPCI. The introduction of Aadhaar-based UPI is aimed at broadening the user base and facilitating digital payments.

Before setting up UPI based on Aadhaar, verify that your phone number registered with UIDAI (linked to Aadhaar) matches the phone number associated with the bank account you wish to link. You should also ensure that your bank account is linked with your Aadhaar number.

Steps to set up UPI

-Open the Google Pay app on your phone and tap on "Add Account" to begin using the service.

-Choose the bank that is linked to your mobile number and proceed by tapping on "Next."

-Select the "Aadhaar" mode to verify both your mobile number and bank account.

-Enter the first six digits of your Aadhaar number, which is associated with your bank account.

-Generate a 4 or 6-digit UPI PIN that will serve as authorisation for your transactions.

-The bank will send an OTP to your registered mobile number for verification.

-Set your desired UPI PIN and confirm it once more.

-Your bank account will now be added successfully using the provided Aadhaar number.

