Home / Business / Google says it removed over 3 billion bad advertisements globally in 2020
business

Google says it removed over 3 billion bad advertisements globally in 2020

According to Mashable, the organisation has also limited an extra 6.4 billion advertisements.
ANI, California
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Three Google users filed a complaint in June claiming the company carries on a “pervasive data tracking business.”(Reuters file photo)

Tech giant Google recently revealed in a blog post that it blocked or removed 3.1 billion bad ads, including Covid-19 related advertisements, internationally in 2020 for violating its policies.

According to Mashable, the organisation has also limited an extra 6.4 billion advertisements.

"In 2020, our policies and enforcement were put to the test as we collectively navigated a global pandemic, multiple elections around the world and the continued fight against bad actors looking for new ways to take advantage of people online," said Scott Spencer, VP, ads privacy and safety, in a blog post.

He further added that "thousands of Googlers worked around the clock to deliver a safe experience for users, creators, publishers and advertisers. We know that when we make decisions through the lens of user safety, it will benefit the broader ecosystem. Preserving trust for advertisers and publishers helps their businesses succeed in the long term."

Mashable announced that Google has refreshed or added more than 40 arrangements for advertisers and publishers. Discussing Covid related advertisements, the tech giant restricted and blocked more than 99 million Covid-related promotions from serving consistently, including those for miracle cures, N95 masks due to supply shortages, as well as fake vaccine doses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Oil steadies after sell-off as demand doubts persist

India's economy may grow at 12% in 2021: Moody's Analytics

Gold price marginally high, but 11,000 down from August's record high

‘Flawed’: Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge flays Insurance Amendment Bill

Notably, this is the main year that Google is sharing data on advertisement limitations which is a core part of its overall strategy. It says that confining advertisements permits the firm to tailor its methodology dependent on geography, local laws and our certification programs

"We know that when we make decisions through the lens of user safety, it will benefit the broader ecosystem. Preserving trust for advertisers and publishers helps their businesses succeed in the long term," states Google blog.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP