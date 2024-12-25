Google tells court it's willing to alter Apple deal, but wants to retain Chrome

Google has asked the US Department of Justice (DOJ) if it can just not have exclusive deals with companies such as Apple for being the default search engine instead of having to sell its Chrome browser as part of the antitrust proceedings, The Verge reported. A Google logo is seen at Google's Bay View campus in Mountain View, California on August 13, 2024(Josh Edelson/AFP)

However, Google also proposed this no exclusive deal restriction only for three years, while the DOJ wanted 10 years.

This comes after the DOJ demanded the company sell off Chrome, syndicate its search results, avoid exclusive deals for default search placement, and even kept open the possibility of forcing Google to sell Android.

Also Read: Akasa Air fined ₹10 lakh by DGCA for not compensating passengers

All of this was because the justice department found Google liable for unlawfully monopolising online searches. Google denied all of this.

The company justified its stance, stating search deals were at the heart of the case, so that is what the court should be targeting.

The proposal also states that Google won't enter into deals with Android phone manufacturers to add mobile search in exchange for access to other Google apps.

This also means browsers like Mozilla and Opera would also have more flexibility when being set as defaults.

Also Read: Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE open or closed today for Christmas 2024?

However, the Apple deal is the biggest, running into the multi-billions in value.

If revoked, Google won't be automatically made the default search engine on any “proprietary Apple feature or functionality, including Siri and Spotlight” in the US.

Google also proposed that it can not tell phone manufacturers to add its Gemini AI assistant to access other Google offerings.

Also Read: Domestic passenger traffic rose 6.7% in April-November 2024 over 2023: ICRA

Google's search engine rival DuckDuckGo hasn't taken to this proposal well. “Google’s proposal attempts to maintain the status quo and change as little as possible,” the report quoted spokesperson Kamyl Bazbaz as having said in a statement.