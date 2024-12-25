Stock market holiday: Are BSE, NSE open or closed today for Christmas 2024?

India's stock exchanges—the BSE and the NSE—will be closed on Wednesday, December 25, for trading due to Christmas festivities. The trading holiday coincides with other stock markets in the US, UK, and Europe, which will remain shut for Christmas. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 failed to sustain opening gains and ended in red after a volatile session on Tuesday. (HT File)

Along with trading in stocks, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will also be closed for trading.

This marks the last trading holiday in 2024. The BSE and the NSE observed 16 holidays this year.

Check trading holidays in 2025

Mahashivratri - February 26, Wednesday

Holi - March 14, Friday

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) - March 31, Monday

Shri Mahavir Jayanti - April 10, Thursday

Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14, Monday

Good Friday - April 18, Friday

Maharashtra Day - May 01, Thursday

Independence Day - August 15, Friday

Ganesh Chaturthi - August 27, Wednesday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra - October 02, Thursday

Diwali, Laxmi Pujan - October 21, Tuesday

Diwali Balipratipada - October 22, Wednesday

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev - November 05, Wednesday

Christmas - December 25, Thursday

Muhurat Trading

Muhurat trading in 2025 shall be conducted on October 21, for which the timings shall be notified subsequently.

Many stockbrokers in India see Diwali as the beginning of the financial year, and investors purchase stocks during this period because they believe it brings prosperity. Historically, the BSE Sensex ended higher in 13 of the last 17 Muhurat trading sessions.

BSE, NSE close marginally in red

On Tuesday, the domestic stock exchanges failed to sustain opening gains and ended in red after a volatile session.

Nifty 50 ended at 23,727.65, declining 25.80 points, or 0.11 per cent, while Sensex closed at 78,472.87, down 67.30 points, or 0.09 per cent.

The Indian stock markets are under pressure primarily due to a strong dollar and high bond yields in the US, which are prompting FIIs to sell during rallies. Investors also tend to prioritize safety over returns in the current context.