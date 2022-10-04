Govt approves amendments in FM Radio Phase-III policy guidelines

The government has approved amendments of certain provisions contained in the policy guidelines on expansion of FM radio broadcasting services through private agencies (Phase-III), referred to as private FM phase-III policy guidelines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A statement issued in this regard on Tuesday said the decision was taken in the last Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The statement said the government has decided to remove the three-year window period for restructuring of FM radio permissions within the same management group during the licence period of 15 years.

The government has also accepted the long pending demand of the radio industry to remove the 15% national cap on channel holding. Further, with the simplification of financial eligibility norms in FM radio policy, an applicant company can now participate in bidding for ‘C’ and ‘D’ category cities with a net worth of just Rs1 crore in place of Rs1.5 crore earlier.

These three amendments together will help private FM radio industry to fully leverage the economies of scale and pave the way for further expansion of FM radio and entertainment to Tier-III cities in the country. This will not only create new employment opportunities but also ensure that music and entertainment over the FTA (Free to Air) radio media is available to the common man in the remotest corners of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To improve 'ease of Doing Business in the country, the emphasis of the Government has been on simplification and rationalization of the existing rules to make governance more efficient and effective so that its benefits reach the common man.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail