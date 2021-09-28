Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Govt effectively cuts borrowing target for FY22
business

Govt effectively cuts borrowing target for FY22

This, in effect, reduces the annual gross borrowing target to ₹10.46 lakh crore for the year to March 31 from the budgeted ₹12.05 lakh crore.
Livemint | By Asit Ranjan Mishra, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:30 AM IST
The Centre’s borrowing calendar for the second half has provided a positive surprise, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.(MINT)

Buoyed by robust tax collections, the government on Monday effectively cut its gross borrowing target for the fiscal year by announcing that it will absorb 1.59 lakh crore of additional borrowing for tax compensation to states within its annual target.

This, in effect, reduces the annual gross borrowing target to 10.46 lakh crore for the year to March 31 from the budgeted 12.05 lakh crore.

On Monday, the Centre said that it would borrow 5.03 lakh crore in the six months to end-March after borrowing 7.02 lakh crore in the first half. But in a surprise move, the government announced that the second-half borrowing “also factors requirements for the release of the balance amount to states on account of back-to-back loan facility in-lieu of GST (goods and services tax) compensation during the year”. This reduces the effective borrowing target for the second half to 3.44 lakh crore.

The Centre’s borrowing calendar for the second half has provided a positive surprise, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA Ltd.

RELATED STORIES

“The implication is that the government’s fiscal deficit will be around 1.6 lakh crore lower than budgeted, despite the modest rise in expenditure, a clear confirmation of the revenue upturn that is underway. This also suggests that the government’s disinvestment programme is assessed to be on track,” she added.

After the GST Council meeting in May, it was decided that the Centre would borrow 1.59 lakh crore and release it to states on a back-to-back basis to make up for the inadequate compensation given to them for revenue losses incurred due to the implementation of GST.

Care Ratings’ chief economist Madan Sabnavis said the government is making heroic assumptions about disinvestment and non-tax revenue even as telecom fee deferments will impact revenue collections.

This may also reduce the fiscal deficit of the Centre from the budgeted 6.8% of gross domestic product (GDP). “Given the tax buoyancy, we expect the fiscal deficit to be around 6.6% of GDP. Of course, disinvestment is the joker in the pack,” said Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist at India Ratings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goods and services tax
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Employment across 9 sectors sees 29% rise in June qtr: Govt

Facebook to invest $50 million to responsibly build 'metaverse'

Bharat Petroleum to spend $13.5 bn to expand, diversify businesses

Adani Wilmar launches 12 'Fortune Mart' stores across 6 states. Check details
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP