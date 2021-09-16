Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Govt may waive GST in border mkt
business

Govt may waive GST in border mkt

At present, there are four operational ‘haats’ along the India-Bangladesh border. Two of them are located in Meghalaya and two are located in Tripura.
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 12:37 AM IST
For a formal approval, the matter will be placed in the 45th meeting of the GST Council in Lucknow on September 17(AFP)

The Union government is considering waiving off goods and services tax (GST) on products sold at the marketplace on the zero line of the Indo-Bangladesh border to further strengthen the economic ties between the two countries as Bangladesh has surpassed Hong Kong to become India’s fourth-biggest export destination, said people aware of the development.

For a formal approval, the matter will be placed in the 45th meeting of the GST Council in Lucknow on September 17, two people aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity.

“The move is reciprocal as Bangladesh does not impose any tax on the border ‘haat’ (market) limited to about four dozen vendors, catering to local needs in that remote area. Besides, it has no significant revenue implications,” said one person, who works in an economic ministry.

At present, there are four operational ‘haats’ along the India-Bangladesh border. Two of them are located in Meghalaya and two are located in Tripura.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gst regime
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MG Astor could soon bring in dashboard payments feature

Biden admin pressing India to resume export of Covid vaccines: Report

Ola selling 4 electric scooters per second, says company co-founder

Tata Sons, SpiceJet promoter bid for Air India
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP