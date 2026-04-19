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Govt okays 12,980-crore maritime insurance pool

The decision will help lower costs for Indian vessels as global underwriters have hiked risk-mitigation charges to historic highs due to the war in West Asia.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 01:44 pm IST
By Zia Haq, New delhi
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The Union Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday approved the creation of a sovereign guarantee-backed maritime insurance pool, Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool (BMI), worth 12,980 crore amid rising underwriting costs due to the West Asia war, a move aimed at cutting Indian merchant shippers’ reliance on global risk-coverage firms, including reinsurers.

FILE PHOTO: Birds fly near the Jag Vasant vessel transferring LPG at a port after transiting the Strait of Hormuz amid supply disruptions linked to the U.S-Israeli conflict with Iran (REUTERS)

The decision will ease tight insurance conditions and help lower costs for Indian vessels as global underwriters have hiked risk-mitigation charges to historic highs due to the war in West Asia.

India carries out nearly 95% of trade by volume through the sea.

The pooled insurance package will specifically cover war-risk insurance for vessels operating in conflict zones and high-risk maritime corridors, a coverage aimed at securing supplies amid considerable uncertainties in the Persian Gulf through which most of India’s imported oil and gas flows.

Several major reinsurers including the State-backed reinsurer General Insurance Corporation Of India (GIC Re) have sharply raised premiums and scrapped many coverages amid heightened risks and a protracted conflict in West Asia. Reinsurers are a critical part of the industry, which help spread risks by providing insurance to insurers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Zia Haq

Zia Haq reports on public policy, economy and agriculture. Particularly interested in development economics and growth theories.

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