Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Govt scraps custom duties on waste and scrap of dozen critical minerals

Reuters |
Feb 01, 2025 01:18 PM IST

The government will also launch a policy for recovery of critical minerals from tailings or by-products of mining, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said

India has scrapped customs duty on waste and scrap of a dozen critical minerals, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her annual budget presentation on Saturday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV)

Also Read: Bihar meme supremacy reigns after Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech: 10 viral posts

India scrapped customs duty on waste and scrap of antimony, cobalt, tungsten and copper scrap, among others.

Customs duties on waste and scrap of lithium-ion battery, as well as waste and scrap of lead, zinc and cobalt powder were also scrapped.

"This will help secure their availability for manufacturing in India," Sitharaman said in her speech.

Also Read: FM proposes 1L cr to transform cities into ‘growth hubs’, revamps PM SVANidhi

The government will also launch a policy for recovery of critical minerals from tailings or by-products of mining, Sitharaman said.

Last year, the government had scrapped customs duty on 25 critical minerals, which are not available domestically.

Also Read: Union Budget: IT ministry allocates 5 crore for Data Protection Board in FY26

Last week, India approved 163 billion rupees ($1.88 billion) to develop its critical minerals sector, as the world's fastest-growing major economy aims to secure raw materials such as lithium.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On