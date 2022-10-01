GST collections up 26% to over 1.47 lakh crore in September

GST collections in September rose 26 per cent to over ₹1.47 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up has been over ₹1.40 lakh crore for seven months in a row.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | ₹824cr GST fraud by 16 insurance companies detected

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is ₹1,47,686 crore, of which Central GST is ₹25,271 crore, State GST is ₹31,813 crore, Integrated GST is ₹80,464 crore (including ₹41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹10,137 crore (including ₹856 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON