GST collections up 26% to over 1.47 lakh crore in September

GST collections up 26% to over 1.47 lakh crore in September

business
Published on Oct 01, 2022 02:44 PM IST

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is ₹1,47,686 crore.

GST revenue for the month of September is 26% higher than that reported in the same month a year ago. (iStockphoto) (MINT_PRINT)
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

GST collections in September rose 26 per cent to over 1.47 lakh crore, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up has been over 1.40 lakh crore for seven months in a row.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of September 2022 is 1,47,686 crore, of which Central GST is 25,271 crore, State GST is 31,813 crore, Integrated GST is 80,464 crore (including 41,215 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is 10,137 crore (including 856 crore collected on import of goods), the ministry said in a statement.

Topics
gst collection
