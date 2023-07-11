Home / Business / GST Council agrees to cut tax on food served in cinema halls to 5%

GST Council agrees to cut tax on food served in cinema halls to 5%

ByHT News Desk
Jul 11, 2023 07:35 PM IST

GST Council cuts tax on food served in cinema halls to 5%

The goods and services tax (GST) Council on Tuesday agreed to a slew of proposals at its 50th meeting, including slashing the tax on food served in cinema halls and exempting the tax on the import of some life-saving drugs. The Council has decided to cut the tax on food served in cinema halls to five per cent from 18 per cent.

50th GST Council meeting was held on Tuesday.
50th GST Council meeting was held on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, West Bengal finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the Council has approved the exemption of GST on the import of cancer drug Dinutuximab, and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of rare diseases.

She said the Council has also agreed to levy a 28 per cent tax on online gaming, casinos and horse racing and the tax would be levied on full face value.

"GST Council has decided that online gaming, casinos and horse racing will be taxed at 28 per cent at entry point on full face value of bets," she told reporters.

(This is breaking news. Please check back for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out