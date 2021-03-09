Home / Business / GST fraud of 20,124 crore detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM Sitharaman
A nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing on Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraudulently on the strength of fake/bogus invoices is being carried out, she said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.
The government has detected GST fraud of 20,124 crore between November 9, 2020, and January 31, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Giving details of detection/recovery from November 9, 2020 (Date of initiation of special drive) to January 31, the minister said 2,692 cases were booked by the officers involving GST/ITC fraud of 20,124.19 crore.

The amount recovered during the period was 857.75 crore and 282 persons were arrested.

In reply to a separate question, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the income tax department has detected undisclosed income of 2,223.88 crore between April-December of the current fiscal.

Also, searches were conducted on 250 groups between April-December, 2020, and total assets seized stood at 6,500.78 crore.

"A robust risk profiling mechanism has been put in place to identify and monitor high-risk cases primarily through use of information technology and appropriate action is taken as per the law," Thakur added.

