 GST revenue collection for April 2024 highest ever at ₹2.10 lakh cr - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
GST revenue collection for April 2024 highest ever at 2.10 lakh cr

ByPTI
May 01, 2024 01:24 PM IST

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stood at ₹1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 17.1% growth compared to the same period last year

The country’s gross GST collections hit a record high of 2.10 lakh crore in April, growing 12.4 per cent year on year driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions and imports.

The collection was over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.78 lakh crore last year, while it was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.87 lakh crore in April, 2023. (Representative file photo)
The collection was over 1.78 lakh crore last year, while it was 1.87 lakh crore in April, 2023. (Representative file photo)

GST collections breach landmark milestone of 2 lakh crore, the finance ministry said in a statement.

“The Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections hit a record high in April 2024 at 2.10 lakh crore. This represents a significant 12.4%-on-year growth, driven by a strong increase in domestic transactions (up 13.4 per cent) and imports (up 8.3%),” the ministry said.

The collection was over 1.78 lakh crore last year, while it was 1.87 lakh crore in April, 2023.

After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stood at 1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 17.1% growth compared to the same period last year.

In April, Central GST collection was 43,846 crore; State GST was 53,538 crore; Integrated GST was 99,623 crore, including 37,826 crore collected on imported goods. Cess collection was 13,260 crore, including 1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

News / Business / GST revenue collection for April 2024 highest ever at 2.10 lakh cr
