Opening thoughts. Here’s something to think about. Research firm Smart Analytics Global believes that despite smartphone shipments slowing down across regions (India is amongst the worst hit), Apple is broadly bucking the trend. According to SAG’s Smartphone 360 research, global iPhone shipments reached 55.8 million units in Q3 2026, up 3.7% year-on-year (YoY).

Capegemini

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Therefore, they’ve lowered the 2026 iPhone Duo shipment forecast to approximately 4 million units.

SAG also forecasts that iPhone shipments will reach 248.4 million units in 2026, up 2.3% YoY, before declining 4.2% to 238.0 million units in 2027. However, there are a couple of reasons to be concerned about: the weaker-than-expected demand for the newly launched iPhone 18 Pro series, as well as shortening iPhone Duo lead times, might indicate growing pressure in the premium segment. Therefore, they’ve lowered the 2026 iPhone Duo shipment forecast to approximately 4 million units.

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📒 Scribbling in the notebook: It’s been a week since GTA VI released, and Sony has given us some data on how things have panned out on the PlayStation ecosystem. Three key numbers stood out. First, at 39 million, GTA VI set a new record for the highest number of concurrent players for any game on PlayStation. Who previously held that record? That’s a logical immediate question, but Sony doesn’t say. I have my suspicions that it could be Fortnite.

Secondly, across PlayStation 5, players cumulatively managed 683 million hours of gameplay. And finally, since the game’s release did mark sales in the days leading up, Sony says GTA VI was the first game played on 70% of new PS5 consoles. Of course, Sony wouldn’t dwell much on the fact that the PlayStation store went down too, for a while, on the launch day.

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Sony wouldn’t dwell much on the fact that the PlayStation store went down too, for a while, on the launch day.

💻 UNPACKING THE WEEKLY TECH DOWNLOAD

→ Long road to Leonida: Grand Theft Auto VI’s wait is over, but the hype isn’t

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→ Nvidia and AMD cleared for massive AI chip exports to China, disclosure reveals

→ Apple Maps gets its biggest overhaul in India, takes aim at Google Maps

→ Lighter than a paperclip: MIT’s bumblebee breakthrough for autonomous microrobots

CAPGEMINI’S 2027 TECH OUTLOOK

Global technology services and consultation company Capgemini, headquartered in Paris, has detailed the top tech trend to watch out for in 2027—they call it TechnoVision. Little surprise, the key areas they believe will deserve our attention centre around agentic AI and the intersections of multi-agent systems, safe AI, agentic research and cyber attacks.

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“This year again, all trends are either directly about AI or influenced by AI. These trends are also truly transformative. For most of them, they will profoundly reshape the way we do things, strategic decision-making and investment priorities for companies worldwide, and they will fundamentally influence business models and operational practices,” says Pascal Brier, Chief Innovation Officer at Capgemini.

One that got my specific attention is agentic commerce. This is the envisioned scenario where there will be an AI agent setting out to buy things for you, and e-commerce platforms as well as businesses making their platforms accessible to agents to enable AI-led shopping. A lot of whether this works out or not depends on permissions, security and human control when needed.

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Maxime Girardeau, Vice President and Head of AI Strategy & Transformation for Southern Central Europe, at Capgemini believes that in 2027, more businesses will move from testing AI shopping experiences to connecting them with real transactions. That means making product information, stock and purchasing services accessible to agents. He believes AI personal assistants are already working on tasks over time, and points to this developing in the human-AI paradigm where a person and an AI assistant learn to make decisions and act together.

That crucially links with the cybersecurity aspect. Referencing the recent examples of AI agents deploying actions on the internet, Mark Roberts, who is Head of Capgemini’s Al Futures Lab, believes that those AI systems weren’t rebelling. “If anything, they were doing their job too well and following their instructions too precisely. So this isn’t really a story about AI going rogue. It’s a story about the old assumptions of AI safety reaching their limits,” he says. This point is that the general approach which works around explaining tasks to agents and putting a human in every loop with the guardrails also switched on, doesn’t work in the new reality.

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“Organisations need to accept that controls may not be perfect all of the time, and that sometimes systems will do things that weren’t intended, just as every human system does. Far from being a bad thing, I think that’s quite a liberating realisation, because it allows us to move beyond the quest to micromanage every individual agent and lift governance up to a level where it’s more meaningful. The goal was never really perfect control. The goal was control even when things are not perfect,” he says.

In 2027, Roberts expects a different approach to define agentic systems, where rather than trying to manage the model, there will need to be layers of safeguards around and above the model’s actions. “In that future, we are clear about what each agent is allowed to do, what it can see, what it can change, and when it has to pass control back to a human. Human oversight doesn’t go away; it lifts up to a level where it’s more meaningful and actionable,” he summarises.

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The latest on Neural Dispatch: OpenAI Dots is a bright companion, and Google Willow plays an impossible game

CONTEXTUALISING INDIA’S SMARTPHONE MARKET

CMR’s latest India Mobile Handset Market Review Report for Q3 2026 suggests shipments fell 20% year-on-year. The latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker notes that India’s smartphone shipments were 36.8 million units in Q3 2026, a 23.3% decline YoY.

Counterpoint Research pegs the smartphone sales plunge for Q3 at 22% YoY. There are two worrying things: first, this was the festive season quarter and much was expected in terms of demand picking up, and secondly, as Counterpoint indicates, festive discounts narrowed which kept quite a few buyers away.

he latest IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker notes that India’s smartphone shipments were 36.8 million units in Q3 2026, a 23.3% decline YoY.

Counterpoint says that memory and storage prices have been continually on the rise, which has left phone brands with not just little room for discounts, but has actively meant an upward correction of prices. Just a few days ago, a few phone makers again revised prices for phones. That’s yet another price hike for consumers to contend with. Here’s another concern, illustrated: Festive discounts narrowed to 10–25%, from 35–40% in 2025. Even discounted entry-level models were generally priced higher than a year ago, putting upgrades out of reach for many price-sensitive buyers.

✍️HT ASSESSING SMARTPHONE SHIPMENT COMPLEXITIES:

India’s smartphone market is shrinking, and phone prices have never been higher

₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh: As flagship phones get 30% costlier, buyers rethink value">From ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh: As flagship phones get 30% costlier, buyers rethink value

Tech is expensive, but is there light at the end of the tunnel?

India’s smartphone shipments decline 23%, and worse may be ahead: SAG

“This festive season proved that discounts can’t do the heavy lifting when device prices keep climbing. Buyers who needed a phone still bought one, often on EMI, but many others simply held on to what they had. Brands with depth across price bands weathered it well, while those leaning on the entry-level segment took the full force of the price hikes. Overall, smartphone sales this festive season were driven more by need than by festive sentiment,” explains Research Analyst Shubham Singh.

Samsung leads the market share pie with a 21% share (up from 19% at the same time last year), ahead of Vivo (18%; up from 16%) and Oppo (holding ground at 12%). Counterpoint notes that Samsung’s premium phones such as the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 retained strong demand, while the phone maker also delayed price hikes until after the sales and managed inventory better than rivals. Google was the fastest-growing brand in the ultra-premium segment (> ₹45,000) as they sold the highest number of Pixel devices during this festive season.