Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gujarat hikes dearness allowance for state govt employees by 11%
business

Gujarat hikes dearness allowance for state govt employees by 11%

With this, the overall DA rate for people employed under the state government has risen to 28%.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Representative Image

The Gujarat government has approved a hike of 11 per cent in dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1, news agency PTI has reported quoting deputy chief minister Nitin Patel. The rise, which was authorised on Monday, takes the overall DA rate to 28 per cent, up from the existing rate of 17 per cent of the basic salary.

“The new DA rate approved by the Gujarat government is at par with that being provided by the Union government to its employees and pensioners. The Centre had, in July, raised the dearness allowance for its employees from 17 per cent to 28 per cent. Since we usually follow central DA rates, and make revisions accordingly, it was decided to raise the rate from 17 per cent to 28 per cent,” Patel said. He added that the move will benefit as many as 9.61 lakh people employed under the state government, as well as 4.5 lakh pensioners who are covered under the 7th Pay Commission.

The hike will come at a cost of 378 crore per month to the state exchequer, Patel further said. “The new DA will reflect in salary for the month of September. Arrears for July will be paid in October, while those for August will be made in January next year,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
7th pay commission dearness allowance gujarat
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SBI customers beware! Avoid installing these 4 apps on your phone

El Salvador president unveils 200 bitcoin buy, price jumps

Jet Airways’ revival could get delayed

Biz resumption falters, but still above pre-Covid levels
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP