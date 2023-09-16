Gurugram-based Zooom Airlines gets air operator certificate for commercial passenger operations in India

Gurugram-based Zooom Airlines on Saturday received its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to commence commercial passenger operations in India.

Zooom Airlines was earlier Zoom Air, which shut its operations in 2020.(Sourced image)

The AOC is a crucial certification for any airline, as it signifies that an operator has met the stringent safety, operational, and regulatory standards set by the civil aviation authorities. With the receipt of this certification, Zooom Airlines is now officially cleared to commence commercial passenger operations in India.

“Receiving the Air Operator Certificate is a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety and operational excellence. We are grateful to our dedicated team for helping us reach this significant milestone. With our AOC in hand, we are look forward to providing passengers with a top-notch travel experience that combines convenience, efficiency, and comfort”, Zooom Airlines CEO Atul Gambhir said in a statement released by the company.

“Our Crj 200 aircraft will provide domestic travellers with unprecedented speed on each route. We wish to cater to the growing number of domestic travellers who take frequent flights and expect comfortable travel with reliable speed”, Gambir added.

“Indian domestic aviation is growing, and customers are looking for the most cost-effective, safe, and convenient solutions. We are confident in our ability to carve out a niche by offering a unique and innovative travel experience,’ he added. The airline has ambitious plans for expansion and introducing new routes, ensuring that travelers have more options and seamless connectivity in the region and beyond", Gambhir said, adding that the company is hoping to push the ‘boundaries of innovation and forge enduring partnerships to provide an unparalleled experience to customers’.Zooom Airlines was earlier named Zoom Airlines, that shut its operations in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

