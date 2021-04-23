Home / Business / HC dismisses FB, WhatsApp pleas
business

HC dismisses FB, WhatsApp pleas

The court said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI.
PTI | By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 12:29 AM IST
WhatsApp and Facebook had challenged the CCI’s March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy.(Reuters File Photo )

The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed pleas by social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, challenging India’s competition regulator’s order directing a probe into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.

Justice Navin Chawla said though it would have been “prudent” for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC against WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, but not doing so would not make the regulator’s order “perverse” or “wanting of jurisdiction”.

The court said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI. The CCI had contended that it was not examining the alleged violation of individuals’ privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court.

It had argued before the court that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection and “stalking” of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is therefore an alleged abuse of dominant position.

“There is no question of jurisdictional error,” it had contended and added that WhatsApp and Facebook’s pleas challenging its decision were “incompetent and misconceived”.

WhatsApp and Facebook had challenged the CCI’s March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy.

The Delhi high court on Thursday dismissed pleas by social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, challenging India’s competition regulator’s order directing a probe into WhatsApp’s new privacy policy.

Justice Navin Chawla said though it would have been “prudent” for the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi HC against WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, but not doing so would not make the regulator’s order “perverse” or “wanting of jurisdiction”.

The court said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI. The CCI had contended that it was not examining the alleged violation of individuals’ privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court.

It had argued before the court that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection and “stalking” of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is therefore an alleged abuse of dominant position.

“There is no question of jurisdictional error,” it had contended and added that WhatsApp and Facebook’s pleas challenging its decision were “incompetent and misconceived”.

WhatsApp and Facebook had challenged the CCI’s March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP