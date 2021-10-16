Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / HDFC Bank consolidated profit rises 18% to 9,096 crore in second quarter
HDFC Bank consolidated profit rises 18% to 9,096 crore in second quarter

Published on Oct 16, 2021 04:48 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at 9,096 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The country's biggest private sector lender had posted a consolidated net profit of 7,703 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to 41,436.36 crore from 38,438.47 crore in July-September 2020, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, after providing 3,048.3 crore for taxation, it earned a net profit of 8,834.3 crore, an increase of 17.6 per cent over the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The bank had earned a net profit 7,513.1 crore on standalone basis in the same quarter a year ago, the statement said.

Total income (standalone) grew to 38,754.16 crore in the second quarter of FY2022 from 36,069.42 crore in the year-ago quarter.

