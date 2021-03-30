Home / Business / HDFC Bank customers face issues with online, mobile banking
HDFC Bank customers face issues with online, mobile banking

The bank said that it is currently working on resolving the issue.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai,(Reuters)

HDFC Bank’s net banking and mobile banking services suffered an outage on Tuesday with users reporting issues in accessing them. The bank said it is working on resolving the issue. "Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our NetBanking/MobileBanking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after sometime. Thank you (sic)," the bank said on Twitter.

Several customers took to the social media platform to report issues in accessing the bank's services.

The bank faced similar technical glitches before as well, reportedly due to an unexpected surge in online payment volumes. The repeated glitches prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to toughen its stance and in December 2020 and asking HDFC Bank to halt the launch of its new digital banking services as well. The bank submitted a detailed plan to reduce glitches to RBI on January 19.

HDFC Bank is not the only bank to face such outages. State Bank of India’s (SBI) YONO app also faced technical glitches last year which were addressed by the bank subsequently.

Owing to the increase in the number of digital transactions, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das recently said that banks must invest more in building their online platforms so that people's confidence in online banking services increases.

