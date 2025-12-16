Edit Profile
    HDFC Bank gets RBI approval to acquire up to 9.5% stake in IndusInd Bank

    RBI has mandated that HDFC Bank acquire a major shareholding in IndusInd Bank within one year of the approval, failing which it will be cancelled.

    Updated on: Dec 16, 2025 9:09 AM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    The Reserve Bank of India has allowed HDFC Bank Ltd. to acquire up to 9.50% stake in IndusInd Bank Ltd., in the aftermath of a scandal that eroded the top line of the smaller private lender.

    IndusInd reported its largest-ever quarterly loss in the three months ended March 31. (Mint)
    HDFC Bank has to acquire a major shareholding in IndusInd Bank within a year of approval on 15 December, failing which it will be cancelled, India's largest private bank said in a late-night exchange filing on Monday. The acquisition can be done at the group level, meaning HDFC Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Pension Fund can pick up stakes in IndusInd Bank.

    IndusInd reported its largest-ever quarterly loss in the three months ended 31 March 2025, following a $230-million scandal that involved its former CEO Sumant Kathpalia and Deputy CEO Arun Khurana earlier this year. The bank's board has faced criticism from investors over shortfalls in oversight and delays in disclosing the accounting lapses in its derivative portfolio, which led to a hit to the bank's accounts.

    IndusInd is now in the process to raise up to $3.47 billion and allow promoters to nominate two board directors, indicating that it's on the path to a recovery from the scandal.

