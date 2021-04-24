HDFC Bank re-introduces mobile ATMs amid surge in Covid-19 cases

HDFC Bank on Saturday announced the availability of mobile automated teller machines (ATM) across multiple cities in India as many states have imposed localised restrictions due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. In a statement, the private sector bank said that the mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for people to move out of their area for cash withdrawal in places that are restricted or sealed. It also noted that necessary precautions like social distancing and sanitisation are being done to ensure the safety of customers.

Mobile ATMs will stay at each location for a specific period of time and will cover three to four stops in a day, the statement added. It can be used for conducting over 15 types of transactions.

The list of 19 cities where the facility has been implemented includes Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hosur, Trichy, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Trivandrum, Allahabad, Salem, Dehradun, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Coimbatore, the statement said. Also, customers can avail of 16 types of services from these mobile ATMs including cash withdrawal, changing the ATM pin number, prepaid mobile recharge services, paying utility bills and card-less cash withdrawal, the statement highlighted.

“We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood,” S Sampathkumar, group head – Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business at HDFC Bank, said. “During this difficult time, we want to do our part to help everyone #Stay Home and #Stay Safe as we stand together to curb the spread of COVID19. This service will also be of great help to all the healthcare workers, and other essential service providers who have been working tirelessly to combat the pandemic,” he added.

Over a year ago, on April 8, 2020, HDFC bank rolled out mobile ATMs in over 50 cities after a pilot program in Mumbai and Noida. The bank had also consulted local municipal authorities in the cities to identify the location for the deployment of these services during the nationwide lockdown in the first wave of the pandemic.