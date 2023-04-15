Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HDFC Bank reports 20.6% jump in net profit in March quarter: Report

PTI |
Apr 15, 2023 02:01 PM IST

HDFC Bank reports 20.6 per cent jump in consolidated net profit.

HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 20.60 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to 12,594.47 crore for the March 2023 quarter.

A HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 14. (Bloomberg)

The country's largest private sector lender had reported a net profit of 10,443.01 crore for the January-March period a year ago and 12,698.32 crore in the preceding December quarter.

For FY23, the bank reported a net profit of 45,997.11 crore against 38,052.75 crore in FY22.

On a standalone basis, the bank reported a 19.81 per cent rise in its net profit to 12,047.45 crore.

Its overall income on a standalone basis grew to 53,850 crore compared to 41,086 crore in the year-ago period.

The overall provisions for loan losses and other aspects stood at 2,685.37 crore for the reporting quarter against 3,312.35 crore a year ago.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.12 per cent at the end of March from 1.17 per cent a year ago and 1.23 per cent in December 2022.

