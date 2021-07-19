Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HDFC Bank shares tumble over 3% after Q1 earnings

The stock went lower by 3.34 per cent to close at ₹1,470.95 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 3.65 per cent to ₹1,466.15. On the NSE, it dipped 3.37 per cent to close at ₹1,471.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 07:17 PM IST
HDFC Bank was the biggest drag on both the benchmark indices.(REUTERS)

Shares of HDFC Bank dipped over 3 per cent on Monday as the company's June quarter earnings failed to enthuse investors.

The stock went lower by 3.34 per cent to close at 1,470.95 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 3.65 per cent to 1,466.15.

On the NSE, it dipped 3.37 per cent to close at 1,471.

In traded volume terms, 4.08 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 1.25 crore units at the NSE during the day.

HDFC Bank was the biggest drag on both the benchmark indices.

HDFC Bank's consolidated net profit for the June quarter increased 14 per cent to 7,922 crore, but the largest private sector lender reported reverses because of the second wave of the pandemic which compressed its growth.

When compared with the preceding March quarter's 8,434 crore, there was a decline in the consolidated profit. On a standalone basis, the bank reported a post-tax profit of 7,730 crore as against 6,659 crore in the year-ago period and 8,187 crore in the January-March period.

Its core net interest income grew 8.57 per cent to 17,009 crore on advances growth of 14.4 per cent and the net interest margin coming at 4.1 per cent, while the other income grew 54.3 per cent to 4,075 crore.

It can be noted that the year-ago quarter had a deep impact on the national lockdown and the ensuing impact on economic activity, whereas the reporting quarter had an impact due to localised lockdowns.

"These disruptions led to a decrease in retail loan originations, sale of third party products, card spends and efficiency in collection efforts. The lower business volumes, coupled with higher slippages, resulted in lower revenues, as well as an enhanced level of provisioning, the bank said in a statement.

"HDFC Bank reported lower-than-expected Q1 FY22 PAT of 77.3 bn owing to the greater-than-anticipated impact of the second Covid wave -- from both lower disbursements and softer collections," according to a note by Edelweiss Research.

