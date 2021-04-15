Home / Business / HDFC Bank to raise 50,000 cr via bonds
business

HDFC Bank to raise 50,000 cr via bonds

This comes a couple of days after RBI governor Shaktikanta Das met bank chiefs and emphasised the need for raising adequate capital for strengthening balance sheets.
By Shayan Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 01:37 AM IST
HDFC Bank is well above minimum regulatory requirements.(REUTERS)

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday said it plans to raise up to Rs.50,000 crore through private placement of debt instruments over the next 12 months. The bank’s board will consider the proposal on April 17.

“...We wish to inform you that the bank proposes to raise funds by issuing perpetual debt instruments (part of additional tier I capital), tier II capital bonds and long-term bonds (financing of infrastructure and affordable housing) up to total amount of Rs.50,000 crore...” India’s largest private sector bank said in a regulatory filing.

This comes a couple of days after RBI governor Shaktikanta Das met bank chiefs and emphasised the need for raising adequate capital for strengthening balance sheets.

To be sure, HDFC Bank is well above minimum regulatory requirements.

HDFC Bank’s total capital adequacy ratio under Basel III guidelines stood at 18.9% as on December 31, 2020, as against a regulatory requirement of 11.075%, including capital conservation buffer of 1.875%, and an additional requirement of 0.2% on account of it being a Domestic Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nykaa selects 5 banks for share sale

Infosys eyes up to 14% growth in fiscal 2022, okays buy back

Airtel forms new telecom entity for big digital push

Air India hunts for CEOs to lead units

Some large banks such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank had raised equity capital in 2020-21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hdfc bank ltd canara bank punjab national bank
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP