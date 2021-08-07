Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HDFC to undertake maintenance work, services will be hit. Check details

In an email sent to customers on August 6, HDFC Bank informed about the downtime of its services. The debit and credit cared related services will be out for six hours on August 11, it further said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 01:26 PM IST
HDFC reported a marginal decline in standalone net profit at 3,001 crore in the quarter ended June 2021.(Bloomberg Photo)

India's leading private bank Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) has announced that some of the digital services it is offering won't be available on Saturday, Sunday and the coming week because of scheduled maintenance.

HDFC sent email to its customers in which it said that the scheduled maintenance is part of "our ongoing effort to provide you with a seamless, best-in-class digital banking experience."

The email was sent on August 6. The services will be impacted on HDFC net banking as well as mobile banking app.

What are the services which will be impacted?

According to HDFC Bank, its customers won't be able to view of download credit card statements. The debit and and credit cared related services will also be impacted.

What is the expected downtime?

The bank said that viewing and downloading of credit card statements won't be available from 6pm on August 7 (Saturday) to 10pm on August 8.

Similarly, the debit and credit cared related services will be out from 12:30am on August 11 to 6:30am.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you," the bank said in its email.

HDFC's Q1 profit

The bank reported a marginal decline in standalone net profit at 3,001 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. It had reported a standalone profit after tax stood of 3,051.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The lender said the profit numbers for Q1 FY2021-22 are not directly comparable with that of the previous year because of the profit on sale of investments of 263 crore in the reporting quarter compared to 1,241 crore in the same period of last year and due to lower dividend income of 16 crore (previous year: 298 crore).

