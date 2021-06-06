Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / HDFC vows 40 crore for Covid-19 relief during India's second wave
business

HDFC vows 40 crore for Covid-19 relief during India's second wave

The support includes direct procurement and distribution of 80 high-quality ICU ventilators, to support critical patients in hospitals across Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The Covid-19 initiatives are being undertaken through its philanthropic arm the HT Parekh Foundation, HDFC Ltd said in a statement.(File photo)

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, HDFC Ltd has committed an initial amount of 40 crore this year for Covid-19 support and pledged to increase this commitment over the next two quarters based on need.

The Covid-19 initiatives are being undertaken through its philanthropic arm the HT Parekh Foundation, HDFC Ltd said in a statement.

Through partnerships with government and charitable hospitals, HDFC has planned healthcare initiatives to support long-term health infrastructure across India, it said.

The support includes direct procurement and distribution of 80 high-quality ICU ventilators, to support critical patients in hospitals across Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It will also set up at least 10 oxygen enrichment plants to meet medical oxygen demands.

It is critical to strike a balance to address the immediate needs for healthcare, longer term needs for supporting livelihoods, and building a more resilient health infrastructure in the country, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said.

"Besides our healthcare investments, we are providing humanitarian support to the most vulnerable groups, including children, migrants, senior citizens, critically ill patients and persons with disabilities, to ensure that they are protected.

"We stand committed to our country and the hope for a positive future," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP