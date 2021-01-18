IND USA
Risks to the recovery could be in the form of additional regulatory measures, protracted restrictions on international travel and jump in the pandemic in new cases, said the report. (Representative Image)
business

Healthcare sector's revenue expected to grow 20% in 2021-22: Report

Domestic rating agency Icra has a stable outlook for the sector in the long-term outlook, given the swift rebound in occupancy as well as structural factors.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:58 PM IST

Revenue growth of the healthcare sector, which was one of the worst impacted due to the pandemic as people delayed costly elective medical interventions, is expected to recover next fiscal and may touch 20% as the occupancy is on the mend, according to a report.

Domestic rating agency Icra has a stable outlook for the sector in the long-term outlook, given the swift rebound in occupancy as well as structural factors.

It expects occupancy to bounce back to 60% in 2021-22 from around 50% in 2020-21, helping push revenue growth to around 20% in 2021-22 as against an estimated 19% contraction in 2020-21.

Operating margin may touch 13% in 2021-22 from a (-)9% in 2020-21, it said in the report.

However, it said hospital operators may go slow on capital expenditure (capex), which anyway was slowing even before the pandemic given the existing capacity that is adequate for growth in the medium term.

Their near-term focus seems to be on better utilisation of existing facilities rather than expansion, said the report. Consequently, this will aid profitability, it added.

Net debt is expected to stay largely range-bound but debt protection metrics is likely to improve significantly due to a sharp rise in accruals, the report said.

Risks to the recovery could be in the form of additional regulatory measures, protracted restrictions on international travel and jump in the pandemic in new cases, said the report.

India vaccinated 148,266 people on Monday, taking the total to 381,305. (Bloomberg)
business

Indian companies consider buying vaccines for employees

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Steel producer Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, autos-to technology conglomerate Mahindra Group and consumer goods giant ITC Ltd have begun initial checks on vaccines being available to buy after the government covers priority segments.
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:51 PM IST
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said a new allocation of the IMF's own currency, Special Drawing Rights, would help give countries more fiscal space to tackle the health crisis and shift to a digital and green economy.
After a decent show so far in 2020 despite the pandemic, the IPO market is awaiting a bumper crop with more than 30 IPOs worth over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 crore lined up for the new year.(AP/ Representational)
business

IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on first day of offer

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Price range for the offer, which is scheduled to close on Wednesday, has been fixed at 25-26 per share.
The total amount released so far in 12 instalments is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,000 crore at an average interest rate of 4.70 per cent.(PTI)
business

GST compensation shortfall: FinMin releases installment of 6,000 cr to states

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:00 PM IST
The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).
A visitor wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus walks among vehicles from Nissan at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing. China.(AP/ File)
business

Nissan to promote Japan-based contract workers to full-time

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:34 PM IST
The hiring plan will “enable more efficient and effective business operations as well as improve individuals’ motivation and skills,” Azusa Momose, a spokeswoman for the company said.
After eight years, the RBI under the current Governor Shaktikanta Das has been building up the foreign exchange (forex) reserve.(Mint file photo)
business

Forex intervention by RBI to touch USD 93 billion by March: Report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The report said they are more confident now that the RBI will continue to buy forex when the dollar is weakening.
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.(REUTERS)
business

Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:38 PM IST
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to it.
Foreign investors bought $2.4 billion worth of Indian stocks in the first two weeks of this month after investing the most since 2012 last year. (PTI PHOTO)
business

Sensex closes 470 points lower at 48,564 pts, Nifty ends session at 14,228 pts

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:20 PM IST
India’s equity benchmark fell in line with its regional peers on Monday, extending Friday’s decline. The drop moved the S&P BSE Sensex further away from the key 50,000 level it was looking to breach last week.
The Nifty Metal Index was the worst performing index, falling 4.1% to its lowest since Jan 4.(AP)
business

Shares hit over 1-week low as shadow lenders drop on fears of tighter rules

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.06% to close at 14,281.3, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.96% at 48,564.27.
The investment strategy for the new fund will be the same as in the first fund, it said, adding that the investments will be made in three identified themes.(Reuters | Representational image)
business

Tata Capital PE fund raises 1,250 cr to invest in urbanisation, manufacturing

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:58 PM IST
The fund has both newer and existing investors, which include global and European fund of funds, Japanese institutions and a leading Asian development finance institution, a statement said.
Mizoram’s first solar power plant has been commissioned at Tlungvel.(Reuters/ Representational photo)
business

Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 bln investment in Indian solar power

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
For its investment, Total will get a 20% stake in AGEL and a seat on its board, as well as a 50% share in the Indian firm's portfolio of solar power assets, the French firm said.
IRFC IPO comprises up to 178.20 crore shares, comprising a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore and offer-for-sale of up to 59.40 crore shares by the government.(iStock)
business

IRFC IPO opens for subscription; wise decision to invest, say experts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:16 AM IST
As per experts, it will be a wise decision to invest in the IRFC IPO due to the strategic role of the Indian railways in financing growth. It also has a low-risk business model and lower credit risk.
The S&amp;P BSE Sensex slid 0.3% to 48,878.1 as of 9:50 a.m. in Mumbai, with three stocks falling for each one that rose.(HT photo)
business

Indian stocks drop for a second day, tracking losses in Asia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:01 AM IST
Foreign investors have bought $2.4 billion worth of Indian stocks this month through Jan 14.
The cryptocurrency could be hurt by an exodus of trend-following investors unless it can “break out” above $40,000 soon.(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin retreats from $40,000 level strategists view as key

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Traders seeking clues about investor appetite for risk have been gripped by Bitcoin’s stunning rally and turbulent 12% slide.
