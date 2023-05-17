Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja passes away at 87 in London

Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja passes away at 87 in London

PTI |
May 17, 2023 07:05 PM IST

SP Hinduja was unwell for some time, said the family spokesperson.

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers and chairman of Hinduja Group, died in London on Wednesday. He was unwell for some time. He was 87.

Srichand Parmanand Hinduja dies at age of 87.

The Hinduja family patriarch and his brothers, Gopichand and Prakash, were accused of receiving nearly SEK 81 million in illegal commissions to help Swedish gunmaker AB Bofors secure an Indian government contract. A court had however exonerated them.

"Gopichand, Prakash, Ashok and the whole Hinduja family with a heavy heart regret to announce the passing away of our family patriarch, and chairman of Hinduja Group, Mr S P Hinduja today," a spokesperson for the family said.

A British national, he died in London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
london hinduja group
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP