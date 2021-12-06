Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta to become FICCI president

Mehta, who is currently holding the position of senior vice-president of FICCI, will succeed Uday Shankar, the current president of the association
A commerce graduate, Sanjiv Mehta has done chartered accountancy from India and completed an advanced management programme from Harvard Business School. (Courtesy-Hindustan Unilever website)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 03:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) chairman and managing director Sanjiv Mehta will become the president of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) after the association concludes its 94th annual general meeting on December 18, 2021, an official statement said.

He is also the president of Unilever South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal), and is a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive, which is Unilever’s global executive board. Mehta has been with Unilever for 28 years and for the last 19 years he has led businesses in different parts of the world.

Mehta, who is currently holding the position of senior vice president of FICCI, will succeed Uday Shankar, the current president of the association, the FICCI statement said on Monday.

A commerce graduate, Mehta has done chartered accountancy from India and completed his advanced management program from the Harvard Business School.

