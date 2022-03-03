How can EPFO users file fir e-nomination through UAN? Details here

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has asked its users to file for e-nomination through the Universal Account Number (UAN) to ensure social security for their family/nominee.

Taking to Twitter, the EPFO said on Monday, “File e-Nomination today online through UAN, to ensure #SocialSecurity for your family/nominee.”

The EPFO said e-nomination is crucial for online payment of PF, pension and the Employees’ Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) up to ₹7 lakh to eligible family members. The EPFO also said nominations can be updated anytime but it is necessary after marriage.

With regard to documentation and approval, the EPFO said on Monday that self-declaration is sufficient, adding, no documentation or approval is required from the employer.

Here are the steps through which users can file e-nomination with their UAN:

> Open the EPFO website (https://epfindia.gov.in/)

> Select Services and click on “For Employees”.

> You will be redirected to the “For Employees page”. From there, go to the Services section and choose “Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)”

> After selecting the above option, you will have to log in with your UAN and Password.

> Go on the Manage tab and select the fourth option - e-Nomination.

> The “Provide Details” tab will appear on your screen. Click on the Save option.

> Click Yes to update the family declaration.

> Click “Add Family Details”. You can add one or more than one nominee.

> Select "Nomination Details".

> Click on “Save EPF/EDLI Nomination”

> Click on ‘e-sign’ to generate the one-time password (OTP) and submit it on the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar.

EPFO members are also allowed to change EPF and EPS nominees online. “EPF Members can file new nominations to change existing EPF/EPS nomination,” the EPFO tweeted on February 21.

