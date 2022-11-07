How can pensioners submit life certificates using face recognition technology? Here's a step-by-step guide

On November 2, the Union personnel, public grievances and pensions ministry rolled out a nationwide drive for the submission of digital life certificate (DLCs) by pensioners, and use of face authentication application for this purpose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: Centre launches campaign for pensioners to submit digital life certificates

“In Amrit Kaal period, a digitally empowered pensioner would enable the creation of a digitally empowered nation,” Union minister Jitendra Singh had said while launching the campaign, urging pensioners to avail the face authentication technology.

This facility has been launched with an aim to ensure that pensioners – especially those who are old, ailing, and infirm – do not have to be physically present in front of the disbursing authority. Also, earlier, there was no mechanism to check the status of the upgradation of the life certificates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Face authentication is based on Aadhaar database, and, through it, DLCs can be submitted from an Android-based smartphone. Here is how to do this:

(1.) Download the Aadhaar Face ID application from Google Play Store or from jeevanpraman.gov.in.

(2.) Provide the appropriate authorisations, complete operator authorisation, and scan the operator’s face (this is a one-time process).

(3.) Now, your device is ready for DLC generation, as well as pensioner authentication.

(4.) Fill in the details related to the pensioner information, and scan his/her live photograph.

(5.) Click on ‘Submit’; this will be followed by a message containing the link to download DLC which will be sent to your phone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON