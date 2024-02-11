 How an average Valentine's Day budget looks like? Most gifts from these sectors - Hindustan Times
News / Business / How does an average Valentine's Day budget look like? Most gifts from these 6 sectors

How does an average Valentine's Day budget look like? Most gifts from these 6 sectors

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2024 11:45 AM IST

At 29.2%, jewellery is the most purchased gift on the occasion, as per a study.

On an average, jewellery accounts for nearly 30% of all gifts purchased on Valentine's Day, which means that maximum gifts bought on the occasion belong to this sector, a study has found.

Valentine's Week Full List 2024: Rose Day, Kiss Day, Teddy Day to Propose Day, all you need to know about 7 days of love.
The study was conducted by Dot.vu, an interactive content platform. It found that an average Valentine's Day shopping budget is dominated by six sectors, topped by jewellery (29.2%).

At 21.2%, flowers and candy account for the second-highest share in the budget, followed by a dinner outing (20.3%), clothing (13.7%), gift certificate (10.8%) and greeting cards (4.7%).

An average Valentine's shopping budget (Image courtesy: dot.vu)
Indian men outnumber women

Meanwhile, according to a 2022 survey by India Gifts Portal, an e-tailer, Indian men outnumber their female counterparts when it comes to Valentine's Day shopping. The survey also found that the average ticket price for gifts was 1000; this is corroborated on Google Search trends too, with the top trending Valentine's Day gift searches being ‘best small Valentine’s gifts for her.'

In US, nearly $26 billion to be spent on Valentine's Day 2024?

According to News9Live, which cited a Forbes report, the overall spending in the United States on Valentine's Day 2024 can cross $25.8 billion, equal to the economy of Iceland. Out of these, nearly 40% buyers are expected to shop online.

Additionally, nearly 55% of the Valentine’s Day budget may be spent on partners, and the remaining 45% on friends, colleagues, and even pets.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

