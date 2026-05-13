HT Labs’ Slurrp gets global recognition at INMA awards 2026 for Usha campaign

The HT Labs' food platform, Slurrp.com, received global recognition at the INMA Global Media Awards 2026 for its impactful collaboration with Usha International.

Slurrp.com has built and nurtured a thriving community of more than one million home chefs over the years.

Slurrp.com was awarded an honourable mention at the global level in the "Best Client Advertising Campaign' category.

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Slurrp is a recipe aggregator that helps people find recipes based on their dietary choices, fitness goals and taste preferences. It provides calorie-counted recipes across cuisines, catering to people at all levels of cooking skill — from beginner to expert.

The HT Labs' food platform also offers a nutrimeter that calculates precise nutrient intake based on the user's height and weight, and then recommends recipes for each meal.

Slurrp.com has built and nurtured a thriving community of more than one million home chefs over the years. The content-led platform has evolved into one of India's biggest appliances-led home chef communities, where passion for food meets everyday utility.

Slurrp.com's campaign with Usha International tapped into the community spirit and turned brand storytelling into authentic participation.

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{{^usCountry}} "To be recognised on a prestigious global platform like INMA is a great honour, and we are truly humbled by this recognition. This is a testament to the sharp focus, unwavering dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team," said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder, HT Labs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "To be recognised on a prestigious global platform like INMA is a great honour, and we are truly humbled by this recognition. This is a testament to the sharp focus, unwavering dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team," said Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder, HT Labs. {{/usCountry}}

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"More importantly, it reinforces the power of the Slurrp home chef community — a community that continues to inspire, engage, and co-create with brands in meaningful ways. This recognition strengthens our commitment to building impactful digital experiences and discovering new ways to delight our users," he added.

Usha International's COO, Mr Anil Dua, commented on the recognition and said, "Partnering with Slurrp enabled us to engage with a highly passionate and credible community of home chefs in an authentic and meaningful way. The campaign successfully brought together innovation, utility, and an emotional connect — values that are deeply ingrained in Brand Usha. We are delighted to see this collaboration receive global recognition at INMA."