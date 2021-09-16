HT NxT 2021 Day 2 Live: Naveen Tewari explains what startups must ensure
The second day of HT NxT will see five entrepreneurs putting forward their business ideas in three sessions. The first session is being addressed by Naveen Tewari, CEO, INMOBI. The second session will be addressed by Dr Geetha Manjunath, founder and CEO of NIRAMAI, and Ashwini Asokan, the co-founder and CEO of Mad Street Den. The third session will be addressed by Dr Navin Dang, director of Dangs Lab and Dr Arjun Dang, the CEO of Dangs Lab.
The first week brought together five of India’s top sporting geniuses: the country’s first-ever cricket World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, captain of the Indian football team Sunil Chhetri, ace boxer Vijender Singh, and India’s first individual gold medallist at the Olympics, Abhinav Bindra.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 16 Sep 2021 05:15 PM
It's important to know who you are: Naveen Tewari's advice to startups
Startups, business organisations must reflect on why people are coming to work for them. Accordingly, they have to redefine their culture and values. "Apart from people, everything else is a commodity. Even strategy is a commodity. We focussed on giving people autonomy," Naveen said.
-
Thu, 16 Sep 2021 05:07 PM
Next few years were about grit and perseverance: Naveen Tewari
This is the phase which a company must go through to come out stronger. Sometimes companies do not come out stronger and that's unfortunate, Naveen Tewari said.
-
Thu, 16 Sep 2021 05:05 PM
Naveen Tewari takes a journey down memory lane and recounts how he started his business
Entrepreneurship is all about being crazy, innovative and not about the method, Naveen Tewari says sharing about his journey. There were very few examples to look up to at that time as most of the global businesses were based out of the United States.
-
Thu, 16 Sep 2021 04:23 PM
Watch Live: 2nd day of HT-NxT