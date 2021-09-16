Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The first session is being addressed by Naveen Tewari, CEO, INMOBI.
Live

HT NxT 2021 Day 2 Live: Naveen Tewari explains what startups must ensure

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON SEP 16, 2021 05:07 PM IST

The second day of HT NxT will see five entrepreneurs putting forward their business ideas in three sessions. The first session is being addressed by Naveen Tewari, CEO, INMOBI. The second session will be addressed by Dr Geetha Manjunath, founder and CEO of NIRAMAI, and Ashwini Asokan, the co-founder and CEO of Mad Street Den. The third session will be addressed by Dr Navin Dang, director of Dangs Lab and Dr Arjun Dang, the CEO of Dangs Lab.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 16 Sep 2021 05:15 PM

    It's important to know who you are: Naveen Tewari's advice to startups

    Startups, business organisations must reflect on why people are coming to work for them. Accordingly, they have to redefine their culture and values. "Apart from people, everything else is a commodity. Even strategy is a commodity. We focussed on giving people autonomy," Naveen said.

  • Thu, 16 Sep 2021 05:07 PM

    Next few years were about grit and perseverance: Naveen Tewari

    This is the phase which a company must go through to come out stronger. Sometimes companies do not come out stronger and that's unfortunate, Naveen Tewari said.

  • Thu, 16 Sep 2021 05:05 PM

    Naveen Tewari takes a journey down memory lane and recounts how he started his business

    Entrepreneurship is all about being crazy, innovative and not about the method, Naveen Tewari says sharing about his journey. There were very few examples to look up to at that time as most of the global businesses were based out of the United States.

  • Thu, 16 Sep 2021 04:23 PM

    Watch Live: 2nd day of HT-NxT

