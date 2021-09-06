Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Human Biosciences plans to launch 2 wound care products in India
Human Biosciences plans to launch 2 wound care products in India

PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 06, 2021 10:01 PM IST
US-based Human Biosciences will introduce two wound care products soon in India(Human Biosciences/humanbiosciences.com)

The US-based Human Biosciences (HBS) on Sunday said it is planning to introduce two wound care products in the Indian market soon.

The two products are named 'Medifil' and 'Skin Temp', the company said in a statement.

It added that the company "plans to launch two of its wound care management products, 'Medifil' and 'Skin Temp', in India soon".

These products will be introduced with exclusive marketing and distribution channels, the statement said.

Some of its wound care products are already available in India that are manufactured at the company's unit in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, HBS said.

"Our mission at HBS is to provide customers with healthcare products of high quality at an affordable price.

"We are planning to set up more manufacturing units in India to increase production and expand our reach, so that more people can avail benefits of these products," HBS founder Manoj Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

'Medifil' and 'Skin Temp' help stop bleeding and play active role in healing of the wound, he said.

