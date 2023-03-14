Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / IDBI Bank hikes interest rates on various schemes. Details here

IDBI Bank hikes interest rates on various schemes. Details here

business
Published on Mar 14, 2023 03:34 AM IST

The bank's Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR), interest rates on bulk term deposits are among the rates that have been hiked.

File Photo of an IDBI Bank branch (Used only for representation)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Private sector lender IDBI Bank on Monday hiked interest rates for various schemes across tenure, according to a report in HT's sister publication Mint, that cited information available on the bank's website.

The bank's Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR), interest rates on bulk term deposits are among the rates that have been hiked, the report further said, adding that the revised rates will be considered effective from March 10 (bulk term deposits) and March 12 (MCLRs).

IDBI Bank MCL rates

After the revision, the private lender's overnight MCLR is at 7.8%, while those for one month and three months are at 7.95% and 8.25% respectively. For tenures of six months, one year, two years and three years, these have been increased to 8.45%, 8.5%, 9.1% and 9.5%, respectively.

TenureHiked MCLR
Overnight7.8%
1 month7.95%
3 months8.25%
6 months8.45%
1 year8.5%
2 years9.1%
3 years9.5%

IDBI Bank bulk term deposit interest rates

Maturity slabs 2 crore- 5 crore> 5 crore- 10 crore> 10 crore- 50 crore> 50 crore- 100 crore> 100 crore- 200 crore> 200 crore- 500 crore> 500 crore
7-14 days5.01%5.51%5.51%5.61%5.61%5.61%5.61%
15-30 days5.11%5.51%5.81%6.11%6.31%6.31%6.31%
31-45 days5.31%5.51%5.81%6.37%6.37%6.37%6.37%
46-90 days6%6.46%7.01%7.11%7.14%7.14%7.14%
91-180 days6.71%6.75%7.11%7.4%7.4%7.4%7.4%
181-250 days6.81%6.85%7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%
251-270 days6.91%6.91%7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%
271 days to <1 year7.01%7.01%7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%
1 year7.11%7.26%7.36%7.41%7.46%7.46%7.46%
>1 year to >1 year 3 months7.16%7.51%7.61%7.61%7.61%7.61%7.61%
>1year 3 months to 2 years7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%7.11%
>2 years to 36 months6.91%6.91%6.91%6.91%6.91%6.91%6.91%
>36 months to 5 years6.61%6.81%6.81%6.81%6.91%6.91%6.91%
>5-7 years6.51%6.71%6.71%6.71%6.81%6.81%6.81%
>7-10 years6.41%6.71%6.71%6.71%6.81%6.81%6.81%

IDBI FD interest rates

In February, IDBI upped interest rates on fixed deposits, with effect from thirteenth of that month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
idbi bank
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP