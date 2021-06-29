IFSC code, cheque book of erstwhile Syndicate Bank to become invalid from next month

Cheque books and IFSC codes of erstwhile Syndicate Bank will become invalid from next month, Canara Bank informed. The bank has asked the customers of Syndicate Bank to update their bank branch's IFSC code by June 30. The present e-Syndicate Bank cheque book with old MICR and IFSC is valid up to June 30 only. "Dear customer, replace e-syndicate cheque book and cheques issued to the third party as validity for presentation expires on 30.06.2021," Canara Bank said, reported Mint.

IFSC codes

The new IFSC codes will now begin with CNRB instead of SYNB and 10000 will need to be added to the existing IFSC code number. The customers can get new codes through the following link: canarabank.com/IFSC.html or by visiting any Canara Bank branch.

The customers can also contact Canara Bank through the customer care number 18004250018.

"All the IFSC starting with SYNB will be disabled W.E.F 01.07.2021," the bank said.

The new IFSC codes will be required by the customers for NEFT/RTGS/IMPS transactions.

"We request you to inform the remitters (senders) to use only your new IFSC code starting with "CNRB" while sending NEFT/RTGS/IMPS, from now itself," the lender added.

Discontinuation of swift code

The bank also announced the discontinuation of the current swift code that is being used by the erstwhile Syndicate Bank customers for foreign exchange transactions.

"Swift code of erstwhile Syndicate Bank (SYNBINBBXXX) which is used for sending or receiving SWIFT messages for foreign exchange transactions shall be discontinued effect from July 1, 2021. All our customers are advised to use the swift code (CNRBINBBFD) for any of their Foreign Exchange needs," the bank said.

Canara Bank is now the fourth-largest public sector bank in the country after its merger with Syndicate Bank in April last year, as per PTI.