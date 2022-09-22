Hurun India Rich List 2022: Pune-born Neha Narkhede named ‘youngest self-made woman entrepreneur’

The recently unveiled IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 featured Neha Narkhede as the ‘youngest self-made woman entrepreneur’ on the list. Narkhede, an Indian-American, has, previously, according to Forbes, also featured on lists such as The World's Top 50 Women in Tech (2018) and America's Self-Made Women (2022, ranked 57).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar is India's richest woman: Report

Here's all you need to know about her:

(1.) Aged thirty-seven, she was born in Pune. Her alma mater includes Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), University of Pune, and Georgia Tech.

(2.) Narkhede, who has been ranked 336 in the Hurun India Rich List with an estimated wealth of ₹4,700 crore, co-created Apache Kafka, a distributed streaming platform. She also co-founded and is a former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of cloud company Confluent.

(3.) She is currently based in Palo Alto, California. As per her LinkedIn profile, she has been, since March 2020, working as an independent tech entrepreneur, investor and advisor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(4.) Previously, she was employed with Oracle and LinkedIn, respectively. In 2014, Narkhede and two colleagues left LinkedIn to co-found Confluent, which helps organisations process large amounts of data on Apache Kafka, Forbes said.

(5.) Since January 2020, she has been a board member with Confluent. The position followed her stint as the company's CTO, which began in September 2014.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON