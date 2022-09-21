Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar is India's richest woman: Report

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar has now become India's richest woman, as per the IIFL Wealth Hurun India rich list 2022 which was unveiled on Wednesday. The entrepreneur with a net worth of ₹38,700 crore is on the 33rd spot in the top 100 billionaires list. She has however surpassed Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to become the richest self-made Indian woman in the list.

Nayar and her family's flagship beauty and wellness products company Nykaa grew by 345 per cent in the last year to report a wealth of 38,700 crore, the data revealed. She saw her rank jump from 169 to the 33rd spot in the all-time list helmed by Gautam Adani with a wealth of more than ₹10 lakh crore.



The 59-year-old beauty and wellness product tycoon is followed by Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, whose net worth is ₹37,200 crore. The other women in the list include Godrej's Smita V Crishna ( ₹32,000 crore), Radha Vembu of Zoho Corporation ( ₹30,500 crore), Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw ( ₹24,800 crore) and others.

Nayar was also among the top ten gainers, witnessing an increase in wealth by ₹30,000 crore to occupy the fifth spot. She is the only woman in this list which has the likes of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani and Cyrus Poonawalla.



Among the gainers in percentage terms, Falguni Nayar is on the second spot with a wealth jump of 345 per cent. Ravi Modi of Vedant Fashions tops the list with a 376 per cent jump in wealth.

Hurun India said for the first time since the launch of the rich lists, the cumulative wealth of the billionaires grew to ₹100 lakh crore, which is more than the combined GDPs of countries like Singapore, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Gautam Adani earned ₹1,600 crore per day over the last year, surpassing Mukesh Ambani as the richest Indian for the first time.

