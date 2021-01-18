IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook

IND USA
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said a new allocation of the IMF's own currency, Special Drawing Rights, would help give countries more fiscal space to tackle the health crisis and shift to a digital and green economy.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 08:51 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee (IMFC), during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo(REUTERS)

The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Monday the global economic outlook remained highly uncertain given the coronavirus pandemic, and a growing divergence between rich and poor countries required the IMF to find more resources.

Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, the new chair of the IMF's steering committee, told reporters it was clear the need for liquidity remained great, and she would consult with member countries on options for expanding liquidity.

