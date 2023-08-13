‘Need I say more’, exults Namita Thapar after meeting duo who pitched on Shark Tank India S2. Here's why

A Gurugram-based start-up that pitched on the second season of Shark Tank India and secured a triple-Shark deal, now makes five times from its sales as compared to the numbers from when its co-founders appeared on the business reality show, revealed Namita Thapar, one of the three ‘sharks’ who agreed to come on board.

Namita Thapar with Perfora co-founders Tushar Khurana (left) and Jatan Bawa (right). Image courtesy: twitter.com/

The company, Perfora, has taken just nine months to reach its existing figures, noted Thapar.

“Closed the deal with Perfora & met Tushar & Jatan in Delhi, their sales has increased from 70 lakhs per month to 3.5 cr per month (5X) in 9 months since I heard them pitch at the tank,” Thapar wrote on Saturday in a post on X, the former Twitter, sharing her photo with Tushar Khurana and Jatan Bawa, the duo who co-founded Perfora.

The Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO added: “They completed a fundraise 3m(onths) back at double the shark tank valuation, need I say more!”

Perfora at Shark Tank India S2

The show's second season aired between January and February. Pitching on one of the episodes, Khurana and Bawa succeeded in raising a funding of ₹80 lakh, giving away 2.5% equity of the start-up, to be divided among Thapar, Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics).

The co-founders raised the money at a valuation of ₹32 crore.

About Perfora

Founded in August 2021, the oral care brand offers products such as toothpaste, electric toothbrush, water flosser, mouth wash, teeth whitening, and tongue cleaner.

In an interview with ETRetail.com in February, co-founder Jatan Bawa said that the brand is available in 120 retail outlets across Delhi-NCR, serving 22,000 customers on a monthly basis, and with a 40% retention rate.

In the next three to six months, he said at the time, the aim is to expand Perfora to top 10 cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai, and reach 10 million (1 crore) consumers across the country in the next two years.

