In cost-cutting drive, Google to eliminate several perks for employees

Google will undertake a series of cost-cutting measures, according to a leaked memo from the company's chief financial officer (CFO) Ruth Porar, with the tech giant's move coming months after it laid off as many as 3,000 employees globally.

The memo, sent by Porat to Google employees on March 31, informed them that as part of the cost-cutting drive, the organisation will reduce several perks.

What does the memo say?

As per the memo, Google will shut down or close some of its micro kitchens; the kitchens – where staffers get free snacks and drinks – while some of the on-campus cafes may be closed on days when these see lower footfall.

This will reduce food waste and be better for the environment, said the Mountain View-headquartered firm.

Additionally, the schedules of fitness classes will be shifted, and spending on company-provided equipment such as laptops, will be reduced.

“Because equipment is a significant expanse for a company of our size, we'll be able to save meaningfully here,” read the memo.

Google statement

In a statement, the organisation confirmed the changes. “As we've publicly stated, we have a goal to make durable changes through improved velocity and efficiency. As part of this, we're making some practical changes to help us remain responsible stewards of our resources, while continuing to offer industry-leading perks, benefits and amenities,” the statement said.

