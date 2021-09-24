BSE Sensex crosses 60,000 mark for the first time as tech, property stocks lead

Shares scaled record highs on Friday, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex topping the 60,000 level for the first time on the back of gains in tech and property stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.47% to 17,907.5 by 0354 GMT, and the Sensex was up 0.49% at 60,180.62.

shares were on track for their fifth straight weekly gain, which analysts attributed to diminishing fears of a possible third Covid-19 wave due to a quick-moving vaccination campaign.

Tech stocks jumped 1.6%, with Infosys Ltd rising more than 2% to be the biggest gainer on the Nifty 50 index.