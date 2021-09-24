Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BSE Sensex crosses 60,000 mark for the first time as tech, property stocks lead

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.47% to 17,907.5 by 0354 GMT, and the Sensex was up 0.49% at 60,180.62.
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Tech stocks jumped 1.6%, with Infosys Ltd rising more than 2% to be the biggest gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Shares scaled record highs on Friday, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex topping the 60,000 level for the first time on the back of gains in tech and property stocks.

shares were on track for their fifth straight weekly gain, which analysts attributed to diminishing fears of a possible third Covid-19 wave due to a quick-moving vaccination campaign.

