Income Tax Return: Here’s how you can check your ITR refund status online

Taxpayers who filed their Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22 (assessment year 2022-23) either got their ITR refund or are waiting for it. The due date for auditing tax returns is October 31, 2022.

Taxpayers whose ITR does not require any audit are eligible for an ITR refund and the status of the same can be checked online, a report by Livemint said on Saturday.

The Income-Tax Department offers taxpayers to check their ITR refund status after 10 days of their ITR filing. Those taxpayers who have filed their ITR more than 10 days ago and are still awaiting their ITR refund can check their refund status online, the report added.

Here are the steps to check the status online:

> Login into the Income Tax portal (eportal.incometax.gov.in) using your user ID and password.

> Go to My Account and click on Refund/Demand Status.

> From the dropdown menu, select Income Tax Returns and click on the Submit option.

> Click on your acknowledgement number.

> A new web page will open with all ITR details, including the date of issuing a refund.

Taxpayers can also check their ITR refund status through their PAN number on the NSDL website. They will have to enter their PAN number, select the ‘assessment year’ and click on the ‘submit’ option to check the ITR refund status.

The cumulative ITRs filed for the financial year 2021-22 stand at ₹5.83 crore with a record 72.42 lakh ITRs filed on the last day, which was July 31. The Union government did not extend the deadline this time despite several people taking to social media to point out the glitches on the income tax portal which was not allowing them to file their returns.

