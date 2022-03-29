Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Income tax return: How to e-verify via different methods, check here
business

Income tax return: How to e-verify via different methods, check here

Income tax return: Check to know how to e-verify the ITR via several methods including Aadhaar, net banking, bank account, Demat account. 
How to e-verify income tax return | Representational image
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 12:24 PM IST

The next step after filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is to get it e-verified. The Income Tax (IT) department will consider the return valid only after it is verified. There are several methods via which a taxpayer can e-verify the ITR. 

Steps to begin e-filing: 

Step 1: Login to the e-filing account at www.incometax.gov.in

Step 2: Select 'income tax returns'

Step 3: Click on 'e-verify return'

Methods to e-verify ITR:

Method 1 - e-verification through Aadhaar OTP

> Ensure that your mobile number and PAN is linked to your Aadhaar 

> On the e-verify page, select ‘I would like to e-verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar’ option

> Once a pop-up appears, select ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’

> Click on ‘generate Aadhaar OTP’ button, after which an SMS with 6-digit OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number

> Enter the OTP and click on ‘submit’ - the OTP will be valid for only 15 minutes

Method 2 - e-verification via net-banking

> A taxpayer needs to have a net-banking facility to e-verify via this facility

> On the e-verify page, select ‘through net banking’ and click on ‘continue’

> Select the bank through which you want to verify the ITR

> Login to your account's net-banking page

> Under the tax slab tab, select the 'e-verify' option, after which you will be directed to the e-filing portal

> Click on the ITR form and click 'e-verify'

Method 4 - e-verification through bank account

> A taxpayer needs to have a pre-validated account to e-verify via this facility

> Pre-validation of a bank account is a must for receiving income tax refund

> Select the bank through which you want to verify the ITR and login

> An EVC will be generated to the registered mobile number and e-mail ID with the pre-validated and EVC-enabled bank account

> Enter the EVC and click on ‘e-verify’

Method 5: e-verification through Demat account 

> A taxpayer needs to have a pre-validated Demat account to e-verify via this facility

> Select the bank through which you want to verify the ITR and login

> An EVC will be generated to the registered mobile number and e-mail ID with the pre-validated and EVC-enabled Demat account

> Enter the EVC and click on ‘e-verify’

Method 6 - e-verification through bank ATM

> This facility is available only via limited banks such as Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Central Bank of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank

> A taxpayer needs to visit their bank's ATM and swipe the ATM card

> Enter the ATM pin 

> Select ‘Generate EVC’ for income tax return filing 

> An EVC will be sent to the registered mobile number and e-mail ID 

> Login to the account and select ‘I already have an Electronic Verification Code (EVC)’

Method 7 - e-verification using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

> If a taxpayer's books of accounts are audited, the return must be e-verified using a Digital Signature Certificate

> Select the ‘I would like to e-Verify using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)’ option on e-verify page

> Select ‘click here to download emsigner utility'

> After downloading and installing, return to the e-filing page 

> Select the ‘I have downloaded and installed emsigner utility’ option and click on ‘continue’

> Select ‘provider’, ‘certificate’, and enter the password

> Click on ‘sign button'

