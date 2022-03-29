Income tax return: How to e-verify via different methods, check here
The next step after filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is to get it e-verified. The Income Tax (IT) department will consider the return valid only after it is verified. There are several methods via which a taxpayer can e-verify the ITR.
Steps to begin e-filing:
Step 1: Login to the e-filing account at www.incometax.gov.in
Step 2: Select 'income tax returns'
Step 3: Click on 'e-verify return'
Methods to e-verify ITR:
Method 1 - e-verification through Aadhaar OTP
> Ensure that your mobile number and PAN is linked to your Aadhaar
> On the e-verify page, select ‘I would like to e-verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar’ option
> Once a pop-up appears, select ‘I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’
> Click on ‘generate Aadhaar OTP’ button, after which an SMS with 6-digit OTP will be sent on the registered mobile number
> Enter the OTP and click on ‘submit’ - the OTP will be valid for only 15 minutes
Method 2 - e-verification via net-banking
> A taxpayer needs to have a net-banking facility to e-verify via this facility
> On the e-verify page, select ‘through net banking’ and click on ‘continue’
> Select the bank through which you want to verify the ITR
> Login to your account's net-banking page
> Under the tax slab tab, select the 'e-verify' option, after which you will be directed to the e-filing portal
> Click on the ITR form and click 'e-verify'
Method 4 - e-verification through bank account
> A taxpayer needs to have a pre-validated account to e-verify via this facility
> Pre-validation of a bank account is a must for receiving income tax refund
> Select the bank through which you want to verify the ITR and login
> An EVC will be generated to the registered mobile number and e-mail ID with the pre-validated and EVC-enabled bank account
> Enter the EVC and click on ‘e-verify’
Method 5: e-verification through Demat account
> A taxpayer needs to have a pre-validated Demat account to e-verify via this facility
> Select the bank through which you want to verify the ITR and login
> An EVC will be generated to the registered mobile number and e-mail ID with the pre-validated and EVC-enabled Demat account
> Enter the EVC and click on ‘e-verify’
Method 6 - e-verification through bank ATM
> This facility is available only via limited banks such as Canara Bank, Axis Bank, Central Bank of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank
> A taxpayer needs to visit their bank's ATM and swipe the ATM card
> Enter the ATM pin
> Select ‘Generate EVC’ for income tax return filing
> An EVC will be sent to the registered mobile number and e-mail ID
> Login to the account and select ‘I already have an Electronic Verification Code (EVC)’
Method 7 - e-verification using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)
> If a taxpayer's books of accounts are audited, the return must be e-verified using a Digital Signature Certificate
> Select the ‘I would like to e-Verify using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)’ option on e-verify page
> Select ‘click here to download emsigner utility'
> After downloading and installing, return to the e-filing page
> Select the ‘I have downloaded and installed emsigner utility’ option and click on ‘continue’
> Select ‘provider’, ‘certificate’, and enter the password
> Click on ‘sign button'