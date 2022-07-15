Income Tax Returns: How to file ITR online? Here's a step-by-step guide

The last date for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) in the current financial year of 2021-2022 is July 31. This means two weeks are left for taxpayers to pay the amount, and missing the deadline can lead to them paying a late fee of up to ₹5,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taxpayers need to keep documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID card, PAN card, and other papers ready while filing the ITR online.

Also Read | Not filed IT returns yet? Here are 5 benefits of filing them before deadline

Here is a step-by-step guide to file the IT returns in 2021-22:

1: Go to the e-filing (Income Tax) website.

2: Register or login using your credentials.

3. If you have registered yourself on the portal earlier, then click on ‘Login here’ button. Or else, click on ‘Register yourself’ button.

4. Go to e-File, income tax returns and then click ‘File Income Tax Return’

6. Enter all the required details, and choose the right reason for filing the IT returns.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. Select the assessment year, which is FY2021-22

8. Once you've have entered all the details, check them again to ensure that they are all correct.

9. Tally your income information entered with the incomes given in the form 26A and AIS. Once all the details are right, click on “Preview and submit”.

10. Now, the ITR will be uploaded and you have to complete the verification process either by entering the Aadhaar one-time password (OTP), electronic verification code (EVC) via details of bank account.

11. For the final submission, enter the OTP/EVC sent to your registered mobile number and upload the ITR.

12. Now, the Income Tax Department will process your return and will notify you about the same via mail or message to your registered mobile number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON