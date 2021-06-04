Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Income tax returns: New e-filing portal to roll out in 3 days

The new e-filing portal 2.0 is reported to be mobile friendly and consists of a pre-filled ITR form for a simplified filing process.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:15 PM IST
ITR preparation software to be available without any cost offline and online with interactive questions for ITR filing support.(Getty Images)

The income tax department on Friday thanked users for their patience even as its website and support services remained unavailable since June 1 and will continue to be suspended till June 6 until the migration to a new portal is successful. The I-T department will launch its new digital filing portal on June 7.

"We are moving to an all-new e-Filing portal with exciting features, from 7th June, 2021. We thank you for your patience and appreciate the trust you have placed in us. You come first, always. Stay Tuned!" the department said.

The I-T department has been responding to the users facing troubles pertaining to Income Tax Returns (ITR) filing or refund.

"Since we are transitioning to the new e-filing portal, our website & support services shall remain unavailable from 1st to 6th June 2021. We are, therefore, unable to provide updated information regarding your concerns at the moment. Your patience is appreciated," the tax department tweeted.

The new e-filing portal 2.0 is reported to be mobile friendly and consists of a pre-filled ITR form for a simplified filing process.

The new features, according to Mint, involve the integration of the portal with the immediate processing of ITRs for the quick issue of refunds to the taxpayers.

All uploads, pending actions and interactions to be available on a single dashboard for follow-up procedures. ITR preparation software to be available without any cost offline and online with interactive questions for ITR filing support. Through this new feature, a taxpayer sans any tax knowledge can file the ITR with a pre-filled form to reduce the data entry load.

Taxpayers will be able to get immediate assistance through new call centres that will answer all the queries with FAQs, tutorial and videos. One of the major features of the new portal is its mobile-friendly nature as all the functions available on a desktop will now also be accessible through the mobile app. The app will be enabled subsequently on the mobile network.

Similarly, the new digital tax payment system will also be enabled in the due course with various payment options like net banking, RTGS, UPI, NEFT among others.

